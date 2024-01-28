Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.63 and a 12-month high of $320.90. The company has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.