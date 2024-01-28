Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 94.1% in the third quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.0% during the third quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 22,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,855,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,001,830. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 60.91%.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

