Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $384,000 in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,590 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $706,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 34,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

American Express Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $13.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.43. 13,555,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $146.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $204.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.