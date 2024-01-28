Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $479,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.90. 6,653,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,804,585. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.96 and a fifty-two week high of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $138.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

