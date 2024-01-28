Childress Capital Advisors LLC Invests $724,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,384,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. The company has a market cap of $143.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MS

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.