Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $514,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1,151.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,117,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,503,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

CRM stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.94. 4,877,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $285.72.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $2,985,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,071,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,312,745.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.