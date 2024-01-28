Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $583,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,898 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,404,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.50. The company has a market capitalization of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $375.73.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACN

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.