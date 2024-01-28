Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $5.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.65. 127,665,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,657,656. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $39.39.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.21%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.72.

Intel Company Profile



Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

