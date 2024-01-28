Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 5.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KLA Stock Performance
Shares of KLA stock traded down $42.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,694. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $658.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $569.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $513.63.
KLA Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $584.50.
KLA Company Profile
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.
