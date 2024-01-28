Childress Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ON. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 137,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 596,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,445,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 219,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 61,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ON shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $71.71. 10,023,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,635,117. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.47 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

