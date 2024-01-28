Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 9,374 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 484.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.82. The company had a trading volume of 8,300,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,099,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $121.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 171.11%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.