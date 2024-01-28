Childress Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,313 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $819,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 319,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,073,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,756. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.86 and a 1-year high of $202.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

