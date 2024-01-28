Childress Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,772 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,772 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after purchasing an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,319,000 after purchasing an additional 410,331 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The stock had a trading volume of 281,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,439. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $131.02 and a 52-week high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

