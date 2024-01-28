Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes $434,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 209.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,784,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,625. The company has a market cap of $115.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.92.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

