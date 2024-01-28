Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 31,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $314,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. 4,136,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.44. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

