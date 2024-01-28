Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $47,428,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,445.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after acquiring an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $10,566,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 545.4% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 192,566 shares during the last quarter.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.63. 320,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,702. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $37.17.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.28). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNTK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

Insider Transactions at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $235,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

