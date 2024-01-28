Childress Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,262 shares of company stock valued at $201,031,282. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Mastercard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $463.50.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MA traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $438.53. 2,725,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,106. The firm has a market cap of $411.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $440.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $421.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

