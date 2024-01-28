Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $2,550.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,297.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG traded up $14.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,326.25. 145,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,997. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,267.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,051.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total value of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,321,298,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

