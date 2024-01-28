Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,699.00 at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $2,292.00 to $2,699.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,330.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,297.81.

Shares of CMG opened at $2,326.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,267.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,051.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12-month low of $1,470.05 and a 12-month high of $2,352.75.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 44.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,526,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,733 shares of company stock worth $10,000,321 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 17 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

