Chromia Trading Up 6.5% This Week (CHR)

Chromia (CHR) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 28th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC on popular exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $211.37 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 787,434,439 tokens. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. The official message board for Chromia is blog.chromia.com.

Chromia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chroma (CHR) is a blockchain platform and cryptocurrency created by the Chromia team. It provides scalable and decentralized infrastructure for developing dApps and games. CHR is used for transaction fees, gas fees, and staking within the Chroma ecosystem. It enables users to engage with dApps, participate in the consensus mechanism, and earn rewards through staking. Chroma (CHR) offers a versatile platform for developers and users to leverage the benefits of blockchain technology in a decentralized and efficient manner.”

