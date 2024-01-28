Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $242.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $242.53.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th.

Get Chubb alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

Chubb Stock Up 0.0 %

Chubb Announces Dividend

Shares of CB stock opened at $241.24 on Friday. Chubb has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $244.34. The stock has a market cap of $98.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.96 and its 200-day moving average is $214.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.