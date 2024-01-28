Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Stock Price Down 25%

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 396,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,561,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Cielo Waste Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$34 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo Waste Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.