Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 77.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,130 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $23,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $597.81. The stock had a trading volume of 171,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,647. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $425.00 and a 12-month high of $607.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $576.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $60.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

