Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,520,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 24,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in Citigroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $54.75.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

