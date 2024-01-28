Citigroup Upgrades YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to Buy

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

YPF traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $17.69. 2,729,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,948,167. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.92. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 535,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 190,098 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 50.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,753,658 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,368 shares in the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.