Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 on February 14th

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years. Citizens Financial Group has a payout ratio of 41.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

NYSE CFG opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.79. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CFG. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

