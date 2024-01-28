City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 319,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 310,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

City Office REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

CIO stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $222.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CIO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in City Office REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 736.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.