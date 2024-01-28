Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.20

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.11. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 12,315 shares traded.
Clean Coal Technologies Trading Down 13.7 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of a patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a high energy, low polluting fuel. Its technology portfolio includes Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The company was founded on September 17, 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
