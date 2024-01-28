Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.13.

A number of analysts have commented on CCEP shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCEP opened at $68.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52 week low of $53.53 and a 52 week high of $69.06.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

