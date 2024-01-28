Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Takes $202,000 Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $869,000. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 86,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,460,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in Chevron by 36.9% during the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 9,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Chevron by 69.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 603,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,772,000 after buying an additional 248,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $149.14. 9,151,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226,757. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $184.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.