Columbia Banking System, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Columbia Banking System’s current full-year earnings is $3.09 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Banking System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.09. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

