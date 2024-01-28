Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Columbia Banking System from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 3,893,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 12.71%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

