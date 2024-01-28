Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on COLB. Stephens lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after buying an additional 7,465,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after buying an additional 390,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after buying an additional 168,751 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

