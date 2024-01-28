Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.13.

COLB stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

