Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF) Short Interest Update

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:COBJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,300 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the December 31st total of 369,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Comba Telecom Systems Stock Performance

COBJF opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17. Comba Telecom Systems has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.12.

Comba Telecom Systems Company Profile

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of wireless telecommunications network system equipment and related engineering services. It operates through two segments, Wireless Telecommunications Network System Equipment and Services, and Operator Telecommunication Services.

