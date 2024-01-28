Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cable giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.95.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,086,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430,946. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.81. Comcast has a 52 week low of $34.63 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 90,788.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,660,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

