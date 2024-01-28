Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,047 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 6.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $25.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,204.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,070.27 and a 200-day moving average of $941.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $564.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.23. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

