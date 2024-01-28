Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,451 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total transaction of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WM. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

WM traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.81. 1,231,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,346. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

