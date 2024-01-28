Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,907 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Dechtman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,133,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.02. 3,672,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,170,138. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.11. The company has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.