Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 3.0% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $160,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,477 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,177,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.25. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $351.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.