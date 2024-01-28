Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $2.99 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 97,436.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,029,274,230 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $494,710,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,218,963 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $177,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 635,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $349,788,255.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $503.20. 6,212,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,457. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $516.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price target (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

