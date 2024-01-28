Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Has $4.71 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.07. 5,022,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,388,142. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.09.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.