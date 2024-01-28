Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000. Kimberly-Clark accounts for 1.3% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. WealthSpring Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the second quarter. WealthSpring Partners LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.17. 2,579,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,563. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

