Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 239 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 453.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2,166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter worth $224,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,183 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.21. 2,267,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,924. The firm has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $219.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.41.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. StockNews.com upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

