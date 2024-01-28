Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases 593 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,286.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,929,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,029,116. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

