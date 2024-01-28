Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 6,706 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 212,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,302,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $78.41. 4,299,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,260. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The company has a market cap of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $79.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

