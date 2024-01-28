Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 1,629 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after purchasing an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298,820 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after acquiring an additional 884,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after acquiring an additional 559,528 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,943,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,489,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,189. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.86 and its 200 day moving average is $107.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

