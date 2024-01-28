Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock remained flat at $54.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $54.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.