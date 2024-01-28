Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,662,373 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.24. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

