CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) traded up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. 142,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,212,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Get CommScope alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COMM

CommScope Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $511.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.18.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 26.15%. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 60,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,681.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 776,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,681.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 153,019 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $249,420.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,525.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 360,132 shares of company stock worth $590,599. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CommScope by 4.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CommScope by 2.0% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CommScope by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in CommScope by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 192,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CommScope

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.